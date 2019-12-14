Bhutan asks for concrete decisions on climate action

The 25th Conference of Parties (COP25) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Madrid, Spain from 2-13 December 2019 under the Presidency of Chile. The Bhutanese delegation to the High-Level Segment of the COP25 is led by Lyonpo Yeshey Penjor, Minister of Agriculture and Forests and Chairman of the National Environment Commission.

Lyonpo addressed the High-Level Segment of COP25 on 10th December, 2019. In his address, Lyonpo urged the parties to deliver concrete decision on loss and damage and a robust rule for implementation of market and non-market mechanism that ensures environmental integrity and enhanced financial support for climate action.

Lyonpo reminded that the world is not on track to achieve the goal of 1.50C of the Paris Agreement and parties need to take significant, bold and immediate action. He underscored that the COP25 must deliver a decision to raise ambition that will mark 2020 as the year of increased ambition and enhanced implementation.

Lyonpo stressed that the mountains are sources of livelihood to millions and mountain people are severely exposed to the impacts of climate change. He called for recognition of Bhutan’s special needs and circumstances and, the treatment for any special circumstances must be inclusive in implementing the Convention and the Paris Agreement.

Bhutan is currently Chairing the Least Developed Countries (LDC) Group for Climate Change negotiations.