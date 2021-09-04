Bhutan completes 21 days without any case from the Community

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Health in a release said it is pleased to share that Bhutan completed 21 days with no community case on 3 September.

More than 500 samples collected on 2nd September from enhanced surveillance areas, flu clinics, communities and quarantine facilities in Phuentsholing also tested negative.

“However, with this good news comes along bigger responsibilities for each one of us,” said the release.

It explained this is due to proximity of the Quarantine Facility (QF) buildings near by the shops, and uncontrolled movement of people around QFs in Phuntsholing is a crucial reminder for the residents to be more vigilant and comply with the basic preventive measures ( wearing mask properly, washing hands, avoiding crowds/ mass gatherings, using Druk Trace, maintaining well ventilated space, staying home as far as possible and immediately visiting the nearest flu clinic if one has any COVID-19 symptoms).

It asked people not to let their guard down.