Bhutan completes 21 days without any case from the Community

staff 4 days ago LOCAL NEWS Leave a comment 1,509 Views

The Ministry of Health in a release said it is pleased to share that Bhutan completed 21 days with no community case on 3 September.

More than 500 samples collected on 2nd September from enhanced surveillance areas, flu clinics, communities and quarantine facilities in Phuentsholing also tested negative.

“However, with this good news comes along bigger responsibilities for each one of us,” said the release.

It explained this is due to proximity of the Quarantine Facility (QF) buildings near by the shops, and uncontrolled movement of people around QFs in Phuntsholing is a crucial reminder for the residents to be more vigilant and comply with the basic preventive measures ( wearing mask properly, washing hands, avoiding crowds/ mass gatherings, using Druk Trace, maintaining well ventilated space, staying home as far as possible and immediately visiting the nearest flu clinic if one has  any COVID-19 symptoms).

It asked people not to let their guard down.  

Check Also

“Hidden Kingdom” – World Music Festival in Bhutan for first time

Bhutan celebrated its first world music festival, “Hidden Kingdom” (HK) from 28 -31 July this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bhutanese - Leading the way.
© Copyright The Bhutanese 2021, All Rights Reserved.