Bhutan Echoes from August 4-6

This summer, from August 4-6, some of the brightest and most creative minds from across the globe will convene in Bhutan for the annual Drukyul’s Literature Festival under the theme “Reconnecting and Reviving”.

This year’s festival headliners are notable talents. These include Ashi Kunzang Choden Roder, our favorite children’s author; French artist Benjamin Flouw known for his warmly illustrated children’s books on nature; the man behind our favorite instant noodle brand Wai-Wai, Binod Chaudhary, the author of Making it Big; and Indian author Vikas Swarup, whose debut novel, Q&A, was adapted into the Oscar award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, among others.

Past festival directors and producers Namita Gokhale, Mita Kapur, and Pramod KG will also join.

Drukyul’s Literature Festival is an annual celebration of literature and arts under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck.

Recipients of the 2022 International Booker Prize and Atta Galatta BLF Book Prize for Best Non-Fiction 2022 are among the eminent speakers at the festival. And you won’t want to miss Toby Walsh, a renowned leading figure in the field of AI!

The festival also has a book signing outside the venue- RUB auditorium.

Unleash your imagination through creative writing with Christopher Kloeble, bring it to life with Benjamin Flouw’s illustration workshop, and unlock new interests.

The festival provides a rich tapestry of art, music, and cultural experiences. Movie buffs can look forward to film screenings.