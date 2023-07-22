Bhutan National Bank wins Best Bank in Bhutan award

Share Facebook

Bhutan National Bank won the Best Bank in Bhutan award at the Indian Chamber of Commerce Emerging Asia Banking Conclave and Awards 2022 in Goa, India.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce hosted the Emerging Asia Banking Conclave and Awards 2022 in Goa in July 2023, an event which aims to recognize and reward the extraordinary steps in the growth and spread of emerging Asian banking. The event rewards the efficiency shown by banks on various parameters.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce Banking Awards honored Bhutan National Bank for its Innovative Products and Services that have made a positive impact to its clients and to the banking industry.

BNB Director Customer Experience Mr. Dorji Namgyal Rinchhen represented the bank at the award function

The Emerging Asia Banking Conclave and Awards 2022 recognizes and rewards banks across BIMSTEC countries on the best practices and innovative steps taken by them to overcome the myriad challenges faced in the banking industry.

The Jury for this award comprised of eminent banking dignitaries from State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India, National Institute of Banking Management and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC) was the Process Reviewer for this Award.