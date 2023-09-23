Bhutan on alert with outbreak of Nipah Virus in Kerala

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has alerted the general public regarding the recent outbreak of the Nipah Virus in the state of Kerala, India.

Kerala, a southern state of India, finds itself battling the deadly Nipah virus. The Nipah virus outbreak was first detected for the fourth time in Kerala. As of now, six people has been infected and so far, there has been two deaths since the end of August, 2023.

The Nipah virus (NiV) is a bat-borne, zoonotic virus which can be transmitted to humans from animals such as bats or pigs, or contaminated foods. The virus is found to be deadly, however, it is said that it doesn’t transmit easily among human-to-human.

The signs and symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, sore throat and myalgia (muscle pain).

In individuals who are infected, it can lead to various health conditions, ranging from asymptomatic (subclinical) infections to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Moreover, the virus can inflict severe illness in animals like pigs.

The Nipah virus was initially identified in 1999 when an outbreak occurred among pig farmers in Malaysia. In 2001, the virus was also identified in Bangladesh, and nearly yearly outbreaks have been occurring in that nation ever since. Additionally, sporadic cases of the disease have been reported in India.

Health authorities in the country are on high alert as a man displaying symptoms of Nipah virus infection after returning from Kerala has been hospitalized in Kolkata, West Bengal.

An official from the MOH stated that, “We have alerted the surveillance in the hospitals and healthcare facilities, started in-flight announcements, and those who has travel history of infected state like Kerala and those showing symptoms of the virus are being isolated at the airport clinic where they’re screened out and provided the health assistance as well.”

“Since there is a suspected case from the West Bengal, we should be more alert especially the southern part of the country which is more prone to the virus”, further added.

MoH’s advice to any individual travelling to the affected areas of Kerala State is to kindly follow the travel advisory measures like regular hand washing, avoid bats roosting areas, avoid contact with sick individuals, isolate the infected person to prevent further transmission (Home Isolation) and take plenty of home-based fluids and rest until recovery.

If any people suffer from above mentioned signs and symptoms with the recent travel history to affected state of India, you are advised to visit nearest health center or call 112 for help.

The virus, which has no specific treatment or vaccine either for human or animals, is known to have a high mortality rate with previous outbreaks in India claiming numerous lives.