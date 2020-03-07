Bhutan received 5,784 tourists from January 2020 till 6th March

With the government announcing a two-week ban on entry of tourists after an 76-year-old American tourist tested positive on march 5th the tourism season has closed for now.

Bhutan prior to that ban received a total of of 5,784 tourists from 74 countries around the world from January 2020 to date.

The largest group are from USA with 1,019 tourists, followed by China with 712 and UK with 474, Germany with 368, Vietnam, with 282, Australian with 241, Singaporean with 235, Malaysian with 233 and Japanese with 217 all in the top 10.

These are followed by Thai at 215, French at 141, South Korean at 133, Canadian at 131, Italian at 129, Taiwanese at 118, Brazilian at 97, Belgian at 94, Spanish at 74, Mexican at 69 and Dutch at 67.

The list after this is Swiss at 55, Nepalese at 54, Danish at 53, Austrian at 51, Indonesian at 50, Filipino at 48, Russian at 48, Swedish at 34, Israeli at 31 and New Zealander at 29.

There are then Polish at 29, Argentinian at 23, Portuguese at 22, Ukrainian at 21, Burmese at 19, Maltese at 18, Irish at 16, Norwegian at 16, Sri Lankan at 13, South Africa at 12 and Cambodia at 10.

Those in single digits between 8 and 1 are from Chile, Hungary, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Colombia, Czech, Estonia, Greece, Brunei, Cypriot, Finland, Guatemala, Jordan, Turkey, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Monaco, Romania, Slovenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Dominican, Grenada, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Uruguay, Venezuela and Yemen.

There have been a total of 667 cancellations from 15th January 2020 to 6th March 2020 due to COVID-19.