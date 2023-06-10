Bhutan to be the first country in the world to use self-sovereign identity (SSI) and block chain technology

Bhutan is the only nation in the world, according to MOICE Minister Karma Dorji, to deploy self-sovereign identity and block chain technology for the National Digital Identity (NDI) system. This claim was made during the 9th session of the National Assembly.

The Minister declared, “NDI is centralized internationally; it does not utilize SSI. This indicates that the NDI is centrally maintained and that all the data is centralized. The NDI we use in Bhutan is a block chain system that uses SSI technology, therefore it is not centralized. Every single person will have unique internal data storage systems. similar to utilizing a crypto currency.”

What is SSI and Blockchain Technology?

Self-sovereign identity (SSI) and blockchain technology are interconnected ideas that can be used together to build more decentralized and secure identity management systems.

With the use of the distributed ledger technology known as blockchain, several parties can share and protect a single, unchangeable record of transactions or other data. It works through a decentralized network of computers called nodes, which work together to validate and store transactions. Blockchain is suited for many uses outside of crypto currencies because it offers security, immutability, and transparency.

On the other side, the idea of self-sovereign identity gives people control over their own digital identities. It helps people to securely and privately store and manage their personal data, including their identity documents, credentials, and other attributes. Self-sovereign identification allows people to control who has access to their personal information without depending on centralized agencies or middlemen.

How can blockchain technology enhance self-sovereign identity systems?

Blockchain technology offers a decentralized and trusted infrastructure for handling digital IDs, which can improve self-sovereign identification systems. This is how it goes:

Because blockchain is dispersed, a centralized authority is not required to monitor and verify identities. Instead, identity-related information and transactions can be validated and kept across a number of network nodes. This decentralization lowers the possibility of a single point of failure and increases the system’s resistance to attacks.

Strong security for identification data is provided by block chain’s immutability and cryptographic methods. Identity-related transactions can be cryptographically signed to restrict access to the data to parties with permission. Additionally, because blockchain is decentralized, it is more difficult for bad actors to alter or modify identification records.

Self-sovereign identity leverages blockchain’s features to enable individuals to own and control their personal data. Through cryptographic keys and digital signatures, individuals can securely manage and selectively disclose their identity attributes to different service providers or organizations without compromising their privacy.

Blockchain can help different identification platforms and systems communicate with one another. Different blockchain-based identification systems can exchange and verify identity-related information by using standardized protocols and smart contracts, enabling seamless integration and interaction across many applications and domains.

Combining blockchain and self-sovereign identification can provide people more control over their digital identities, improve privacy and security, lessen identity fraud, and enable more reliable and effective digital interactions.

How can you obtain your NDI?

You must first register in the NDI system in order to obtain your NDI, and in order to do so, you must have a digital wallet app.

You must use biometric authentication to verify your identity before using the digital wallet app.

An individual is authenticated using their face and finger prints through biometric authentication.

The software needs biometric authentication, according to the minister, so that only you can access the wallet.

The minister said, “The purpose of having an NDI act is to have legal backing so that it becomes legitimate and individuals can acknowledge it and use it accordingly.”

What are a few advantages of NDI?

Anywhere in the world individuals can access the digital wallet.

To obtain their documents, people do not need to travel from office to office.

It will serve as an e-commerce platform. This reduces the danger of fraud by allowing buyers and sellers to verify their identities.

People will be able to carry their e-passports thanks to NDI.

How inclusive is the NDI?

When queried about the inclusiveness of the NDI, since thirty percent of the Bhutanese are illiterate the Minister said, “We may have it in English first, then in Dzongkha second. Thirdly, it eliminates the need for a password by using biometric authentication, making it simpler for users to use. To assist them, it might also have a voice prompt. These are a few approaches to incorporating them.”

He added that it could also be used in conjunction with a card bearing a QR code to enable users to access NDI without the usage of a phone.