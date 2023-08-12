Bhutan to send largest squad for the 19th Asian Games

Share Facebook

Bhutan will send its largest squad of 28 athletes for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from 23 September to 8 October 2023.

Bhutanese athletes will be making their Asian Games debut in badminton, judo, karate, and swimming. Bhutan will also compete in archery, athletics, boxing, golf, shooting, and taekwondo.

11 coaches will accompany the 28 athletes.

Three Bhutanese judokas are gearing up for the Hangzhou Asian game. They are Tandin Wangchuk, Ngawang Namgyal, and Kinley Tshering.

In the 2019 South Asian game, Tandin Wangchuk won the bronze medal for Judo.

Tandin Wangchuk said everyone has high expectations from them and considering that strong countries are participating, they are very anxious.

Similarly, the Bhutan karate team is putting in treatment efforts to gear up for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Our athletes, who were chosen to proudly represent Bhutan at the Asian Games after a careful selection procedure, have been doing hard work at the training for more than a year. With two months to go, we will now turn our attention to building strategic and tactical skills,” Tshering Dorji, the country’s karate coach said.

Dorji Khandu, 26, from Chhukha has been practicing taekwondo for 12 years and has been in the national team for 6 years.

He said, “I am certain that my performance will greatly improve by the remaining two months of training I spent in South Korea in advance of the Asian Games. I am confident that with this meticulous preparation, I can represent my nation with pride on a global scale.”.

At the Ponsana Badminton Academy in Bangkok, Thailand, the badminton squad is now receiving training.

Out of the 30 national athletes, three boxers from the Bhutan Boxing Federation are stepping up their preparation for the next Asian Games in China.

Boxing national team Tashi Yoezer stated, “I want my rivals to understand that Bhutan has a potent contender. I will put up a tough fight for them and make it challenging for them to win.”