Bhutan working on a new satellite

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Division of Telecom and Space (DoTS) under the GovTech Agency has conducted two satellite projects. The first project led to the launch of the country’s first satellite called BHUTAN-1 on the 29 June 2018 through the Falcon 9 Full Thrust rocket.

The second project was a collaboration between Bhutan and India, namely INDIA-BHUTAN SAT. The Joint Satellite was launched on 26 November 2022. As part of the project, a ground station was established in Thimphu to receive images from the joint satellite.

The Agency is currently working on a next satellite project, the details of which will be shared in due course of time. An ISO 7 standard clean room has been established in the GovTech campus where assembly, testing, and integration of small satellites can take place.

The Govetech organization takes part in several international conferences and workshops about space. With assistance from the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, they have incorporated space technology subjects into the Physics curriculum for classes 9 to 12.

Dr Pooja Lepcha, a Space Engineer at GovTech said, “We invite children to participate in the National Space Challenge during Bhutan Space Week, which we host every year. We also plan little events every year for the students, such as stargazing, launch viewing, and other entertaining and instructive activities.”

Bhutan Space Week was held at Jigme Namgyel Engineering College in Dewathang this year.

“There isn’t a space industry ecosystem in the country right now. It is necessary to import services, software, hardware, and other items from outside. The establishment of satellite testing facilities necessitates significant initial capital investments. As of now, there is no plan to establish a space agency within the nation,” she further added.

When it comes to the opportunities for Bhutanese students, several nations provide scholarships to students wishing to pursue advanced degrees in space-related subjects.

In Bhutan, they collaborate with colleges where students can construct a payload to be carried by GovTech’s primary satellite.

The Space Team’s journey

The space team consists of nine members as of now. They’re Kiran Kumer Pradhan (officiating chief), Cheki Dorji, Yeshey Choden, Pooja Lepcha, Karma Yuden Dorjee, Norbu Wangdi, Kinley Dorji, Tenzin Jamtsho, and Niraj Koirala. There will be few engineers who will be joining the team from the next month.

The goal of the Bhutan Space Team is to improve Bhutan’s standing in the international space community, motivated by His Majesty’s vision for space research. Bhutan became a space-faring nation with the launch of Bhutan-1, a momentous occasion that signaled the start of their journey.

The team actively participates in defining Bhutan’s space policy in addition to launching satellites. They support important decision-making processes like environmental protection and catastrophe management by using data from space.

They stand out for their inventive approach and spirit of collaboration with Indian and Japanese partners, the team leverages shared knowledge to advance Bhutan’s space program.

Tenzin Jamtsho, an Engineer shared, “There’s nothing more rewarding than sharing what we know and learning from others. Our personal and professional contentment is fueled by this never-ending cycle of advancement. Overcoming obstacles our work is an adventure rather than just a job because of the creative delight of merging various viewpoints and converting obstacles into victories.”

Additionally, he mentioned, “National honor: Flying the Bhutanese flag high in space is a significant symbol of our country’s journey, not just something to be done for exploration.”

The successful missions of our country served as an inspiration for the youth of Bhutan.

Sangay Yoezer, a high school graduate of Aiglon College in Switzerland commented, “Bhutan is in the early stages of venturing into space exploration, lacking research facilities and equipment. Consequently, the government could prioritize fostering space enthusiasts by funding higher education in the field and facilitating workshops and visits to space organizations. Leveraging the expertise of neighboring countries like India’s ISRO could provide valuable guidance in our initial steps toward space exploration.”

Pema Choden, a 17-year-old girl from Mongar, emphasizes how government technology, such as GovTech projects, can be transformative in supporting space exploration efforts.

She shared, “By utilizing interesting content and easily available platforms, government programs can trigger curiosity among Bhutanese citizens, encouraging a scientific mindset and possibly building a flourishing scientific community.”

According to Pema, following space exploration efforts on social media and promoting public participation through educational initiatives and scholarships can provoke interest, and serve as an inspiration for upcoming space exploration experts within our country.

Kuenzang Pema Yangdon, a recent graduate from Jakar Higher Secondary School, highlighted on the need for digital platforms to be accessible to users of all ages and backgrounds, with user-friendly interfaces and navigation.

Kuenzang suggested, “NASA’s instructional materials and Khan Academy are tools to help students learn more about space science. I would recommend providing enough funding for school-based projects, research, and contests for the students to expand their knowledge in the field of Space and Technology.”

Bhutan’s long-term goal as envisioned by His Majesty is to build in-country capabilities in space and satellite technologies to harness its benefits for the citizens of our country. And also use space-related activities to create greater interest and passion in our youth for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The members shared a common view and hope that Bhutan will expand its space and technology initiatives, imagining a future where every citizen participates in space exploration and science, and maybe even start our own space agency.

The team continues to push boundaries in collaboration with foreign partners, like the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Japan’s Kyutech, which has resulted in the successful launch of INS-2B.