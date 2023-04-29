Bhutanese Artist shortlisted for the 2023 Sovereign Asian Art Prize begins Exhibition in Taipei

Share Facebook

Gyempo Wangchuk, a traditionally trained Bhutanese contemporary artist who was recently shortlisted for the 2023 Sovereign Asian Art Prize, is having a collection of his works exhibited at Tansbao Art Gallery in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Exhibition titled “Worlds Within Us”, features a selection of the artist’s newest works. The exhibition started on 23 April with a seminar on “Fusion of Traditional and Contemporary”, with panelists Dr Liu Kwo Wei, researcher at the National Palace Museum, Taiwan, and Dr Li Bu-Yan, Professor of Fine Arts at Huafan University.

Gyempo, who is attending the opening seminar, provided a collection of his reflective works, which take inspiration from Buddhist precepts and traditional Bhutanese art.

On 21st April, the Sovereign Art Foundation announced that Gyempo’s work, titled “The Virus” was among 20 shortlisted for the Sovereign Asian Art Prize, from over 300 entrants. The website for the Foundation says that the Prize increases the international exposure of artists in Asia-Pacific while raising funds for programmes that support disadvantaged children using expressive arts.

“Worlds Within Us” is Gyempo’s second Solo exhibition with Tansbao Gallery, which has been promoting Bhutanese artists abroad. The exhibition will be in place until the end of May, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Gallery will also host a solo exhibition by Kama Wangdi, recipient of the National Order of Merit (Gold) in 2010, Bhutan’s foremost contemporary artist and founder of VAST Bhutan.

The exhibition, titled “Sacred Presence” features new works by Kama Wangdi, who is popularly known as Asha Kama. It is set to begin on April 29th, and will be in place until 5th July.