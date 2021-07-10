Bhutanese athletes head for the Olympics

Share Facebook

His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, the President of the Bhutan Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee, granted an audience to the athletes, coaches and officials representing Bhutan at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, on 8th July.

“This is a historic sporting moment for Bhutan, as we will be represented by four athletes at the 32nd summer Olympic Games. I know that all of you have trained hard to get here, to the pinnacle of sports, some at great personal sacrifice and effort, and so I would like to wish each and everyone of you, the very best of luck,” said HRH Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck

“As ambassadors of our country to Japan, and the entire world watching the Olympic Games, you must represent Bhutan, the Bhutan Olympic and Paralympic Committees, and your sport, appropriately, at all times, whether in the field of play or beyond it. Please put in your best effort and give it your best shot. At the same time, revel in the experience, enjoy yourselves but also be mindful of the current challenging times and ensure strict adherence to all the health and safety protocols. Your health and safety is our top most priority, ” added HRH.

In Archery, Karma secured a qualification spot for the Olympics during the Asian Continental Qualification tournament held in Bangkok in 2019. In the First International Ranking Competition held on 15th May, 2021 organized by the Bhutan Archery Federation (BAF), Karma secured the required Minimum Qualification Score (MQS), set by the World Archery, of 627 points, confirming her participation at the games as the first ever Qualified Athlete from Bhutan.

“I will give my best effort and ensure that I represent the country to the best of my abilities. At the same time, I am extremely excited, happy and proud to represent my country, the BOC, my federation and my family” she said.

The International Olympic Committee through the Tripartite Commission confirmed the allocation of a wild card entries for shooting, aquatics and judo.

Shooter Lenchu Kunzang is confirmed to represent Bhutan in the Women’s Air rifle 10 mts discipline.

“I am very lucky to get this opportunity of a lifetime, to represent my country and compete against the best athletes in the world. I will definitely try my best, ” she said.

Swimmer Sangay Tenzin who is currently training in Phuket, Thailand, through a FINA Scholarship will compete in the Men’s 100m freestyle discipline. “It is a great honor for me to represent my country as the first swimmer ever, and I am ecstatic. I am looking to put in a great performance at the Olympics ” he said.

Judoka Ngawang Namgyal received his confirmation to participate in the games and will compete in the Men’s 60kg discipline.

“I am so happy but am also very nervous. Nevertheless, I will definitely try my best to make our country proud,” he said.

Wild card entries are granted to countries to ensure universal participation at the Olympic Games for its affiliated National Olympic Committees.

More than 11,000 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees are expected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in 33 different sports disciplines.