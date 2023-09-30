Bhutanese political parties Tendrel and Thuendrel have economic-focused manifestos

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

With the upcoming elections on the horizon, Bhutan Tendrel Party and Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa, have submitted their draft manifestos to the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) on 28 September 2023.

The manifestos, are essential documents outlining the policies and goals of the respective parties, and are currently under scrutiny by an independent committee.

Out of the five parties, only the Bhutan Tendrel Party and Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa came forward to give an outline of their mandates.

The Thuendrel Party, in a statement to the reporter, highlighted the distinctive nature of their manifesto. The party emphasised that their manifesto was meticulously crafted from the ground up, incorporating what they termed “collective wisdom.” This wisdom was gathered through extensive consultations with citizens spanning 20 districts, 205 gewogs, and numerous communities across Bhutan, encompassing the north, south, east, and west regions.

The Druk Thuendrel Party’s spokesperson, while unable to divulge specific details due to electoral regulations, stressed the party’s commitment to transparency and accountability. The party plans to share their manifesto with the public through various media channels, inviting scrutiny and feedback from the electorate. They outlined their economic philosophy, geared towards empowering citizens for meaningful, self-sufficient lives, and pledged to be answerable to the people, holding themselves accountable for their promises.

Bhutan Tendrel Party shared a glimpse of their manifesto’s core principles. Their overarching theme revolves around fostering a prosperous Bhutan by empowering citizens to unleash their full potential and contribute to national development. The party’s manifesto places a strong focus on economic growth, aiming to create conducive conditions by ensuring efficient public services, eliminating structural barriers, and streamlining regulations.

While specifics of their manifesto were not shared in detail due to ECB rules, Bhutan Tendrel Party representatives expressed their commitment to a free, open, and responsible society where hard work and talent are rewarded. They stressed the importance of equal opportunities for all Bhutanese citizens, including marginalised sections, promising a just and fair society.

Both parties, in adherence to the ECB guidelines, refrained from divulging detailed content but assured the public that their manifestos were meticulously designed to address the nation’s concerns and aspirations.

The independent committee is expected to review these manifestos over the next one to two weeks, after which the final versions will be made public, providing voters with insights crucial to making informed decisions come election day.