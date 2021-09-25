Bhutan’s 2nd Satellite to be launched in December 2021

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) are presently collaborating on the joint development of a small satellite for Bhutan which is targeted for launch in December 2021.

A Bhutanese team will travel to India in October 2021 for Phase-II of the training which will involve activities towards developing the small satellite for Bhutan, INS-2B and integration of Bhutan’s payload into INS-2B.

On September 24, 2021, a virtual signing ceremony for the Joint Development of a Small Satellite for Bhutan was held at the MoIC attended by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel, Scientific Secretary of ISRO Umamaheswaran R, Officiating Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden, Secretary of MoIC Phuntsho Tobgay, and officials from MEA.

