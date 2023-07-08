Bhutan’s Civil Service pay hike sparks mixed reactions among recent graduates

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In a significant move aimed at improving the livelihoods of civil servants and retaining them within the country, the National Assembly (NA) of Bhutan recently approved a substantial 50 percent pay hike. While the decision has sparked a lively debate among the country’s recent graduates, surprisingly, many of them do not seem overly excited about the increase in salary.

The pay revision, intended to encourage civil servants to stay in Bhutan, has been met with a range of opinions from graduates. Passang, who will soon graduate with four years degree on BSc. in Nursing from India, expressed his lack of excitement regarding the hike.

Despite signing an undertaking bond with the Department of Adult and Higher Education (DAHE) to serve a minimum of eight years, he did acknowledge that the government’s initiative could inspire existing civil servants to continue serving the nation and encourage new graduates to join their ranks.

Passang also mentioned his concerns about the difficulty of passing the Preliminary Examination (PE) after studying in India for four years and potentially losing track of Dzongkha, which poses a challenge.

Krishna, a recent graduate from Sherubtse College, is eager to appear for the PE and join the civil service as a teacher, contributing to the welfare of Tsa-Wa-Sum. He believes in the power of education to bring about positive change.

Meanwhile, Krishna noted that most of his friends and general graduates are not enthusiastic about joining the civil service due to the hassle of the PE, which they feel contains irrelevant content regardless of their field of expertise. Some graduates even appear for the examination solely based on their parents’ choice obligations.

Additionally, the pull factor of better lifestyles abroad and the Australian rush have also discouraged recent graduates from pursuing a career in the civil service, despite the recent pay increase. He argues that when salaries rise, the prices of commodities, essential goods, rent, and travel expenses also increase, rendering the pay hike ineffective.

Palden, a graduate from the College of Natural Resources (CNR), expressed concern about the limited number of slots available for particular courses, which creates intense competition among graduates, including both in-country and international students.

Opportunities seem to favor graduates from outside the country. Consequently, many graduates find themselves considering diploma jobs despite holding degrees. With such limited job openings, the excitement to pursue government positions and appear for the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) examinations remains low, she said.

Pema Lhamo, a recent graduate from the College of Language and Cultural Studies (CLCS), emphasized that everyone desires a well-paid job that allows them to provide the best for their families and improve their own livelihoods. She acknowledged that the pay hike discourages the prevailing trend of global migration and can motivate civil servants to work more diligently and go the extra mile, ultimately benefiting the nation as a whole.

Another graduate from CLCS expressed excitement about joining the civil service, but shared concerns about the obstacles faced during the PE. Specifically, he mentioned the significant mathematics content, which is not taught in college.

The recent approval of a 50 percent pay hike for civil servants by NA has triggered mixed reactions among recent graduates. While some acknowledge the potential positive impacts on existing civil servants’ dedication and motivation, many graduates are discouraged by the hurdles posed by the PE and the attraction of better opportunities abroad.

Additionally, limited job openings and intense competition among graduates add to the challenges faced by those considering a career in the civil service.