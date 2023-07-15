Bhutan’s fertility rate continues to decline as couples embrace smaller families

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fertility rate for 2023 drops lower to 1.86

Bhutan is currently facing a significant decline in its fertility rate. Recent statistics reveal that the country’s fertility rate has dropped to 1.866 births per woman in 2023, marking a 1.43 percent decline from the previous year. This downward trend has been a cause for concern, with the government aiming to increase the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) from 1.9 percent to 2.1 percent by 2034 in the 13th Five-Year-Plan. However, the desire to have no more than two children remains prevalent among Bhutanese couples.

The declining fertility rate in Bhutan has been a long-standing issue, with the last positive growth rate observed in 1978. Achieving the desired TFR requires not only government efforts, but also the willingness of parents to expand their families. Many parents in Bhutan feel that having one or two children is sufficient for them.

Many people have shared their perspectives on why they prefer not to have more than two children. A nurse at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH), who is also a mother of one child, highlighted the challenges associated with parenting. Being a working nurse, she faces time constraints and finds it difficult to spend quality time with her child. The shortage of reliable help, such as a maid or babysitter, further complicates matters.

She said, “A child requires dedicated time and attention, just like a sapling needs nurturing care.” She further added that a child being taken care of by a babysitter is not satisfying to her as quality time with good parenting is must for a child.

A 29-year-old mother from Changzamtog expressed her contentment with having a single child, stating, “I have no plans for a second baby.”

She emphasized the hardships faced when both parents have professional obligations, and there is no one to care for the child. She also said that depending on extended family members and parents who are back in the village for babysitting is not always feasible.

She also mentioned the importance of providing early care and attachment to a child, as it significantly impacts their development.

The increasing cost of raising children is a significant factor contributing to the declining fertility rate. A married couple from Olakha shared their struggles with the lack of government-provided Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) centers and the high fees charged by private daycare centers. Due to these financial constraints and their satisfaction with one daughter, they have decided not to have more than two children.

A report suggests that a fertility rate of 2.1 is necessary to maintain a stable population without relying on immigration or emigration. For a country like Bhutan, with a population of fewer than 700,000 and ongoing global migration trends, this is a cause for concern.

The staff nurse at The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital revealed that many women have expressed difficulties in raising more than one or two children. As working mothers with limited support, they struggle to balance their careers and childcare responsibilities. The nurse also shared that, some of them voice out that the costs associated with ECCD and other expenses pose significant challenges for them.

An official from MoH shared that many new couples in Bhutan prioritize their careers over having children, and often choose to move abroad for better livelihood opportunities. Consequently, the fertility rate remains stagnant. Additionally, women, today, see the need to establish their careers before considering motherhood, even if it means having a child in their 30s, she added.

According to the Demographic Dividend in Bhutan 2020 report, Bhutan has successfully transitioned from a high fertility, high mortality, and high child dependency ratio to a low fertility, low mortality, and low child dependency ratio scenario.

Bhutan’s birth rates and fertility rates have been consistently decreasing, with people of childbearing age often choosing to delay starting a family or limiting themselves to one child.

According to international experts, a higher level of education and enhanced career opportunities for women has led them to push marriage and childbearing so far off that they sometimes never materialize.

The declining fertility rate in Bhutan poses demographic challenges for the future. An aging population and a decreasing workforce could strain social welfare systems and lead to a decline in economic productivity.

Bhutan continues to witness a declining fertility rate as couples embrace smaller families.