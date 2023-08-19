Bhutan’s rice problem

Share Facebook

Amidst the recent embargo on the export of non-basmati rice from India, Bhutan stands at a pivotal juncture in its quest for rice self-sufficiency. The ban has sparked concerns within Bhutan, where rice is a dietary staple enjoyed at every meal, and India has traditionally been a major source of rice import.

India, a global leader in rice exports, implemented the ban on 20 July, significantly impacting the international rice market. The ban’s reverberations are particularly felt due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which had already driven grain prices higher. Now, with India’s export halt and Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative, there are apprehensions about the potential impact on major rice-exporting countries, like Thailand, Vietnam, and Pakistan, which collectively account for 30 percent of global rice sales, according to Al Jazeera.

Bhutan, heavily reliant on Indian rice imports, is directly affected by this situation. The country imports an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 metric tons of rice annually, while its domestic rice production hovers around 27,000 to 30,000 metric tons per year, according to the Director of the Department of Agriculture.

With an average consumption of 150 kg of rice per person annually, Bhutan requires around 115,000 metric tons of rice per year to meet its needs. This translates to an average daily rice consumption of approximately 0.410 kg per person.

The challenge of achieving rice self-sufficiency is compounded by Bhutan’s limited arable land. The country’s paddy cultivation area, as reported by the 2022 Agriculture Spatial Information for Paddy Cultivation (ASI4PC) from the National Statistics Bureau (NSB), spans around 40,106.81 acres in 2022, down from 40,804.95 acres in 2020.

With just 2.7 percent of its arable land dedicated to paddy cultivation, Bhutan’s rice self-sufficiency stands at approximately 27-30 percent. The ban on Indian rice exports, therefore, presents an immediate threat to the nation’s food security, as it heavily relies on imports to meet its consumption needs.

During a Facebook LIVE session, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering expressed India’s willingness to provide rice to Bhutan. India’s decision to ban rice exports was driven by the need to stabilize domestic prices and as a precaution against potential crop impacts from El Niño.

Preliminary data from the 2022 ASI4PC indicates that Punakha, Samtse, and Wangduephodrang are the dzongkhags with the highest paddy cultivation areas. Conversely, Pemagatshel, Haa, and Gasa record the lowest areas under paddy cultivation.