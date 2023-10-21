Bhutan’s stringent food safety measures to safeguard public health

Share Facebook

Bhutan’s stringent food safety measures ensure the safety and integrity of meat and meat products to other food items. The Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) plays a pivotal role in monitoring, regulating, and educating the public about food safety.

Meat retailing shops in Bhutan are subject to daily inspections. Meat undergoes antemortem and postmortem inspections to ensure it is fit for human consumption. BFDA issues meat safety clearances to compliant shops.

An official from BFDA said, “BFDA provides licensing and certification for food businesses, ensuring adherence to good hygienic practices and good manufacturing practices (GHP/GMP). Routine surveillance inspections and licensing based on international standards maintain food safety.”

BFDA monitors various contaminants. Pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables are monitored using the Bhutan Mandatory Standard for Pesticide Residues in Food. Formalin testing is conducted for fresh fish sold in meat shops.

According to the official from BFDA, “Imported meat is inspected, tested, and certified by the Export Inspection Council (EIC) of India before entering Bhutan. Milk testing in milk booths and outlets is performed regularly to ensure product quality. Imported seaweed requires a certificate of analysis from an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory for heavy metals in seaweed.”

ISO 17025 accreditation proves a laboratory has an acceptable quality management system in place and has the ability and competence to provide testing and calibration results.

Bhutan has mandatory standards for various food products, including meat, eggs, dairy, and heavy metals in food, ensuring quality and safety. Bhutan’s approach to ensuring food safety is meticulous and multifaceted. For meat and meat products, BFDA issues Meat Safety Clearances to retail shops only after stringent compliance with minimum standard requirements for meat retailing and transportation. Regular inspections of meat retailing shops, along with thorough antemortem and post-mortem inspections at processing plants, guarantee the meat’s fitness for human consumption.

Bhutan has comprehensive written standards for food quality and safety. Pesticide residues in fresh fruits and vegetables are monitored using the Bhutan Mandatory Standard for Pesticide Residues in Food. Meat quality and safety are monitored using the Bhutan Mandatory Standard for Table Eggs, the Bhutan Standard for Animal Meat and Co-Products, the Bhutan Standard for Dry Fish and Dried Salted Fish, and the Bhutan Mandatory Standard for Veterinary Drug Residue in Food.

Adulteration in dairy and dairy products is monitored using the Bhutan Mandatory Standard for Milk, the Bhutan Mandatory Standard for Local Cheese, and the Bhutan Mandatory Standard for Butter. Heavy metals in seaweed are monitored using the Bhutan Mandatory Standards for Heavy Metals in Food. Standards for other food products are also available on the BAFRA website.

For other locally produced food items, BFDA operates food safety licensing services, ensuring businesses adhere to Good Hygienic Practice and Good Manufacturing Practices (GHP/GMP) based on international standards. As per the GHP/GMP requirements, the food business is required to have an effective procedure in place for the rapid recall of any implicated food they produce.

An official from BFDA said they are required to maintain records to demonstrate effective identification, recall, subsequent handling, and disposal of recalled food. In the absence of recalls, the food business is required to conduct a mock recall at least once annually, with records maintained accordingly. Further, to ensure traceability and recall, the food business is required to maintain records of processes such as incoming material checks, temperature, and time.

Bhutan’s traceability system allows consumers to trace the origin of meat back to specific farms and sources. Meat processing sources are traceable through certificates issued by BFDA field offices and receipts from retailers. For other food products, effective recall procedures are in place, supported by detailed records, mock recalls, and a food recall manual, ensuring swift action in the event of a safety concern.

Measures to prevent contamination and maintain freshness include specific packaging standards for meat products. Additionally, BFDA provides extensive education to food handlers, including those in processing units, general food handling, meat handling, and street food vending. This training equips handlers with essential knowledge and skills for safe food preparation and handling.

BFDA conducts consumer awareness programs with the allocated budget, emphasizing safe food handling and potential risks. Vigilance is maintained through membership in international organizations, like International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN) and continuous communication with global entities, allowing Bhutan to respond swiftly to emerging food safety threats. A Food Safety Investigation Manual guides responses to emergencies, ensuring a proactive and efficient approach.