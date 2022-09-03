BIMSTEC SG on Bhutan visit

Share Facebook

Mr. Tenzin Lekphell, Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is on an introductory visit to Bhutan from 31 August to 4 September 2022. He assumed office as the third Secretary General of BIMSTEC on 06 November 2020.

The SG called on Prime Minister, Dasho (Dr.) Lotey Tshering and Foreign Minister Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji. During the meetings, both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister extended a warm welcome and expressed confidence in the Secretary General in taking the BIMSTEC process forward. They also reaffirmed the Royal Government’s commitment and support to further strengthening and consolidating regional cooperation among the BIMSTEC Member States. Views on various initiatives and activities relating to the strengthening of the institution were discussed.

The Secretary General also called on Minister for Home and Cultural Affairs, Minister for Economic Affairs and met the Secretary of the National Environment Commission.

As part of institutional strengthening of BIMSTEC, the SG emphasized on developing a Plan of Action in each of the 7 prioritized areas of cooperation. Therefore, Bhutan as the lead country for Environment and Climate Change expressed commitment in developing a Plan of Action for the sector. He also raised the importance of the early establishment of BIMSTEC Cultural Industries Observatory (BCIO) in Bhutan. The Secretary General also expressed confidence in the proposal to establish an ad-hoc Eminent Persons Group for strengthening BIMSTEC, which is one of the agendas in the upcoming BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee to be held in Bangkok from 13-15 September 2022.