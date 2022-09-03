Biometric data collection to be completed by end of March 2023

As of 22 August 2022, a total of 372,500 biometric of individuals were collected.

The Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) expects to complete the biometric data collection by end of March 2023.

Except for Thimphu Thromde, the collection from the rest of the dzongkhags will be completed by December 2022.

Another key project under the Digital Drukyul Flagship is connecting around 1,084 (target for 12th FYP) key government offices to the fiber-backbone Government Network, which includes over 590 plus schools. The department has connected 1,100 agencies with fiber inclusive of 590 schools.

The 4th PoC (Proof of Concept) demonstration on NDI Digital wallet is scheduled for launch on 2 October 2022. This will be followed by pilot implementation (Pilot 1 and 2) of NDI solution in a controlled environment- where employee’s data and systems under the DHI and DHI own company will begin onboarding on the NDI platform.

As per DITT, by May 2023, the NDI wallet will be made available to the citizens and expats.

So far the collection in Bumthang, Haa, Gasa (except Lunana), Punakha, Wangduephodrang, Trongsa, Zhemgang, Mongar, Trashigang, Pemagatshel dzongkhags has been completed.

Meanwhile, the ongoing collection is happening in Chukha, Paro, Thimphu, Samtse, Dagana, Tsirang, Sarpang, Samdrupjongkhar, Trashiyangtse, Lhuntse dzongkhags.

Reliability of GDC infrastructure and occasional breakdown in Internet connectivity are some of the challenges faced by the department. The biometric information consists of palm scans, fingerprints, and images of the face. The information will be used to authenticate and verify the National Digital Identity. Under the project, each person would have a special digital identity based on their biometric information.

The collection, which is a component of the Digital Drukyul Flagship Program, aims to transform the delivery of public services, is taking place in collaboration with the DITT, Department of Civil Registration and Census, Department of Immigration, and De-Suung Office for National Digital Identity.