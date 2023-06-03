BNB donates reusable sanitary pads to two Central Schools

Share Facebook

The theme for Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023 is – “Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030”. Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene, break stigma around menstruation, and raise awareness about challenges regarding access to menstrual products.

Poor menstrual hygiene caused by a lack of education, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure undermines the educational opportunities, health and overall social status of women and girls around the world. As a result, millions of women and girls are prevented from reaching their full potential.

The Bhutan National Bank donated 1400 reusable sanitary pads to two central schools in Lhuentse and Zhemgang. The reusable sanitary pads were procured from Zamin-Friends Forever, a business that strives to offer quality sanitary napkins at an affordable price.

BNB Director Customer Experience Dorji Namgyal Rinchhen shared that BNB decided to support the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023 and donate the reusable sanitary pads since menstrual hygiene is vital to the empowerment and well-being of women and girls worldwide. It is about ensuring women and girls live in an environment that values and supports their ability to manage their menstruation with dignity.

BNB decided to donate to the two central school considering the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, particularly alternative period products which presents a significant challenge among other hardships.