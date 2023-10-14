BNB Elevates Customer Experience with the Launch of BNB Visa Credit Card Portal

Share Facebook

Bhutan National Bank (BNB) on 9th October 2023 launched the BNB Visa Credit Card Portal, a new and convenient platform that provides its customers with enhanced access to BNB Visa credit card services. This portal is designed to streamline the credit card management process, offering an array of user-friendly features for BNB Visa cardholders.

Key features of the BNB Visa Credit Card Portal include account management where customers can access their credit card accounts, view transaction history, and check their credit limits with ease. It also features access to statements, card activation and deactivation and alerts for transactions

BNB Director Customer Experience Dorji Namgyal Rinchhen shared that this new platform aligns with BNB’s vision to empower its customers with digital banking solutions that simplify their financial lives. He added that with a commitment to serving the evolving financial needs of its customers, BNB’s Visa Credit Card Portal represents a significant step towards modernizing banking services in the country.

The BNB Visa Credit Card Portal can be accessed from the bank’s website, making it accessible to customers from the comfort of their homes.