BNB observes Global Money Week with Talakha Monastery

In commemoration of Global Money Week (GMW) from 18- 23 March, Bhutan National Bank (BNB) embarked on an educational journey to Talakha Monastery, aiming to instill financial literacy and stress the importance of saving money. This year’s GMW theme, “Protect your Money, Secure your Future,” guided the initiative.

As part of its annual GMW endeavors, BNB regularly conducts similar outreach efforts, reaching out to schools, institutions, and religious establishments to educate students, monks, nuns, and community members about financial structures in the country, deposit types, saving options, and the significance of money management. The objective is to foster a culture of saving among participants.

At Talakha Monastery, BNB representatives elucidated the fundamentals of financial institutions, deposit varieties, the advantages of saving, and the process of opening bank accounts.

Over 30 monks participated in the program, which included a quiz competition organized by the bank to incentivize learning and enhance saving habits among the monks, with prizes awarded to winners.

In addition to the financial literacy session, BNB presented sports equipment, such as footballs, volleyballs, and badminton sets to the monks, promoting both their physical and mental well-being through engagement in sports and games.

The program received enthusiastic participation, with many monks eagerly opening accounts, particularly showing interest in the bank’s piggy bank account.

BNB intends to sustain such initiatives in the future, fostering financial awareness and encouraging responsible saving habits among Bhutanese communities.