Board Exams on schedule for now unless virus spreads: Education Minister

Around 400 students will appear for their board examinations in the places where they are stranded in

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is facilitating around 300 to 400 students in classes X and XII to sit for their board exams in the places where they are stranded in.

However, if the students choose to go back to their schools for the examinations then they have to make necessary arrangements on their own.

The Education Minister, Jai Bir Rai, clarified that many parents and students were left confused by the recent statement from the Foreign Minister stating that the board exams might get postponed, if the situation does not improve even after 30 January.

Lyonpo Jai Bir Rai said there will be no changes on the date set for the board exams, and that students will sit for their exams on the announced dates, from 14 to 28 February 2022.

The only change is that earlier MoE notified all the schools to immediately operate on self-containment mode, and all day schools will make necessary arrangements, such as hostel and kitchen facilities, to accommodate students on campus, but now, MoE has decided to conduct exams in the same place where the stranded students are at.

Unlike in the past, the invigilators and examiners for broad examinations shall be mobilized from within the dzongkhags/thromdes, but the teachers cannot be assigned as invigilators in their own schools, the Education Minister added.

Looking at the current situation, and the positive cases detected in many of the dzongkhags, MoE cannot say how it would go. The minister said if the situation gets worse then the ministry might have to postpone the board exams, “We cannot take the risk of children contracting the virus,” Lyonpo said.

However, the postponement of the board exams will all depend after 30 January, and the government and NITAG will recommend what to do next, or the way forward.

There are many students in Sarpang who have tested COVID-19 positive. Lyonpo said the students are doing well so far, and they have been provided with counseling sessions every day. The students are already preparing for their board exams, so hopefully there will not be a problem for them to appear for their board exams.

As per the directives from the National COVID-19 TASKFORCE (NC19TF), the inter-dzongkhag movement of staff and students was suspended till 30 January 2022. Those schools functioning on self-containment mode, the face-to-face teaching will continue as usual, and those who have not started the self-containment will be notified after 30 January on the further course of action.

Full day-scholars will be entitled for a stipend of Nu 1500/- a month, and those receiving one meal and two meals, Nu 1000/- month and Nu 500/- respectively. Teachers and staff involved in the upcoming board examinations and on self-containment mode will be supported with a stipend of Nu 1500/- month for meals along with students.

MoE is drawing up the cost estimate for stipend, fuel, wood and other expenses as per the standing financial norms. Same may be expended from the budget available at the respective dzongkhags/thromdes or proposed to the Ministry of Finance without delay.



Update:

With rising COVID cases across the country, the Education Ministry on February 1 Tuesday evening said the Board Examinations for classes X and XII will be rescheduled considering the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in the country posing more risk to students and staff.

While the students and teachers in self-containments mode are advised to continue their stay in respective schools and facilities, the Ministry requested those considering to travel to wait for the confirmation of examination dates. The examination dates will be announced soon.

In the meanwhile, the ministry urged students to use this time to prepare for the examinations.

