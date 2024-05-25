Body of 13-year-old missing girl discovered in Pamtsho with strangulation marks, head injuries and missing clothes

On 24 May, a body of a girl was discovered in a nearby forest crossing in Pamtsho, Thimphu.

The body was identified as a 13-year-old girl, following a report of missing person of her age which was filed with the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) just the night before the incident, and the team were on search for the missing girl.

The report was filed by her sister at around 8 pm after the girl’s disappearance, when she failed to return home after setting out to visit Dechenphug Lhakhang in the morning.

The family of the deceased resides in Pamtsho.

RBP shared that the substantial evidence points towards a possible homicide.

The body was discovered at around 12 noon and has been sent for forensic examination. RBP is currently conducting a thorough investigation to gather additional evidence to help with the case.

The deceased had strangulation marks on her neck and blood stains on her left thigh.

According to sources her head was smashed mercilessly by a massive rock disfiguring her face, one of her hands was broken and all her clothes had been removed including her innerwear.

Her body was found wrapped in her Kira and hidden by dry pine leaves, covering half her body leaving only one partial leg visible.