Bollywood star Tara Sutaria champions the Arts

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In a captivating conversation with Bhutanese actor Tandin Sonam, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria delved into the realms of both the Bhutanese and Indian film industries, while also shedding light on the art of bringing literary visions to life on the big screen during the Bhutan Echoes festival.

Tara Sutaria, who began her career with Disney India and made her mark as the leading lady in a box-office hit produced by Karan Johar, is now a bonafide megastar. During her first visit to Bhutan, Tara expressed her admiration for the country, stating, “I always adored and loved Bhutan, and the warmth of the people here has truly touched me. It’s a beautiful land, and I am thrilled to be here, bridging our cultures and celebrating all that they stand for.”

Growing up in a home that nurtured and promoted the arts, Tara emphasized the importance of embracing various forms of expression. She shared, “I feel blessed to have had parents who supported my dream of being immersed in the arts. While most children focused on typical childhood activities, I would choose to attend performances at the National Center for the Performing Arts. This exposure to theater and music shaped me in countless ways.”

Tara believes that exploring different art forms is essential for personal growth, regardless of one’s chosen profession. She highlighted the significance of being well-rounded and understanding different perspectives due to Arts. From classical ballet and modern dance to training in classical music, Tara’s journey in the arts has been a long and fulfilling one.

Encouraging parents to nurture their children holistically, Tara stressed that academics alone shouldn’t define a person’s worth. She emphasized the value of life skills, communication, and understanding others’ perspectives, all of which can be gained through artistic pursuits.

In the ever-evolving world of filmmaking, Tara acknowledged the need for time management and the importance of personal growth. She shared her philosophy of embracing constructive criticism while disregarding hurtful remarks. Tara also emphasized the role of social media as a tool for communication and spreading awareness, recognizing its power to connect people and initiate conversations.

When it comes to theater, Tara’s discipline shines through. Drawing from her background in classical ballet and music, she credits her upbringing for instilling in her the values of grace, poise, and basic life skills. These qualities have helped her navigate the demanding world of Bollywood, particularly in dance sequences and performances.

Tara expressed her desire for collaboration between different cultures and industries, emphasizing the coming together of the East and the West. She hopes to work with the Bhutanese film industry and explore opportunities for joint projects, such as musicals.

Amidst the challenges of the film industry, Tara finds solace in her support system – her family. Being an outsider in the industry, she has faced unique struggles but has forged ahead with the help of good people and blessings in her life.

Reflecting on her time in Bhutan, Tara appreciates the slower pace of life and the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about art and culture. She encourages young people to stay true to themselves and their beliefs, even in a world that constantly tries to shape them.

As the former ambassador for Disney in India, Tara reminisced about her early days in the entertainment industry. Despite the sudden fame, she remained grounded with the support of her family. She urges everyone to cherish each day, take care of their mental health, and seek help when needed, emphasizing that there is no shame in seeking support.

Tara Sutaria’s journey in the arts has been a testament to the power of embracing different forms of expression and staying true to oneself. With her talent, discipline, and passion, she continues to inspire and captivate audiences both on and off the silver screen.