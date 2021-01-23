Boulder Export boost amid COVID-19

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

According to the General Secretary of Bhutan Export Association, the Boulder export is in full swing and it is going smoothly after starting the containment zone.

He said that before the containment zone was facilitated around 100 to 150 truckloads were ferrying boulders from Phuentsholing and Samtse and 60 truckloads from Gomtu and 30 to 40 from Gelephu daily.

“After having containment zone, the boulder exports in these places are happening smoothly. From Bhutan an average of 500 truckloads are ferrying boulders daily,” he said.

He said that they have to consider three countries in between while exporting. The boulders are exported to Bangladesh through transit country in India and the only problem faced by the exporters is in the border areas where they are not able to exit to Bangladesh on time.

“If you look at the kilometers from Phuentsholing to Bangladesh it is just the matter of 3 to 4 hours however, the trucks are being held up or stranded at borders for almost 10 days just because port capacity to Bangladesh is very limited,” he said, adding that the boulder export is not only picking from Bhutan but also going from Nepal and India through the same route.

He added, “However, at the moment there is no disturbance on our soil since all the protocols are in place and people are already following the safety measures but the only problem is at India and Bangladesh border particularly at Changrabandh. From Gelephu exporters face problem in places like Assam and Meghalaya.”

He also added that the export is going smoothly through support rendered by southern taskforce and respective southern region local taskforce.

“Department of Trade and custom is in constant touch with us and they are the agencies behind the successful export of the boulders in the country,” he added.

The exporters have designated boulder export containment zones that facilitate the trade amid the pandemic.

Currently there are around 210 exporters registered with Bhutan Export Association.

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

Advertise with The Bhutanese for your money’s worth

Whether you are a government agency or a private business, the COVID-19 Pandemic and its economic impact means every Ngultrum counts when you want to advertise a tender, vacancy, public notification or your business.

Advertise with The Bhutanese which is the only newspaper in Bhutan that reaches all 20 Dzongkhags according to a 2019 BICMA Circulation Audit.

Apart from being widely read we also place your advertisements in our popular Facebook and Twitter pages which have more followers than all other private media combined.

Our rates are far more reasonable than those of state owned media outlets.

Contact us at: Mb Nos 77351243, 17231307, 17255501 (At all hours and holidays)

Landline: 335605 Fax: 02 335593 (9 am to 5 pm)

Email: ad.bhutanese@gmail.com (At all hours and holidays)