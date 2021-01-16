BPC ensures there are no power shortages in Thimphu and Paro regardless of manpower shortage during the lockdown

The Director of Distribution Service under Bhutan Power Corporation Limited Sandeep Rai, said BPC is trying to ensure that there are no power shortages in the country during the lockdown, despite the shortage of manpower.

He said that currently Thimphu and Paro is under lockdown and they have front liners workers who are basically isolated from their family and staying in the office.

The team is carrying out the minor operations and maintenance and also the contact center agents are isolated and attending the complaints received from the customers.

“Whenever there is any issue people can call up the contact centers. We have isolated the contact center agents, we have six of them and when they get calls they contact the frontliners and they will go and address the issues,” he said.

Since BPC is following the COVID-19 protocols they are not carrying out the meter reading. They are following the SOP that they have developed and are doing operation and maintenance.

BPC has around 14 members in Thimphu and around 12 in Paro. He pointed out that the major issue faced by the BPC is that since it is winter the load is quite high compared to the summer months.

“We have issues beyond the transformers, as there is overloading in the service cable. In the beginning of the lockdown we had a lot of our customers complaining with regard to the service cable getting overloaded. However, we have ensured that we attend to it though we have shortage of manpower and in the day time we are carrying out minor maintenance in our system,” he said.

According to him, the complaints have declined since the last three weeks of lockdown in Thimphu and Paro and they have not received major complaints except for some isolated cases.

“The contact center has seen very few calls or complaints received from the customers. Otherwise we are trying to address the issues immediately wherever and whenever it is needed,” he said.

In the beginning of the peak load in Thimphu, BPC experienced load around 70 megawatt (MW) but recently it has come down to 67 MW.

