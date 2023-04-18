Canada to offer biometrics collection service in Thimphu for visa applicants

Share Facebook

The Embassy of Canada to Bhutan will offer Biometrics Collection Service in Thimphu, Bhutan from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9, 2023.

This biometrics collection service is being offered to those people who will meet the following criteria. They live in, or can legally enter, Thimphu, Bhutan; applied for a visitor visa, study or work permit, or for permanent residence; received a biometrics instruction letter (BIL) from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The biometrics fee is CAD $85 individual applicant and CAD $170 maximum fee for families applying at the same.

The time is from Monday, June 5 – Friday, June 9, 2023 and hours are from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The facility location is Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), office area in Doebum Lam.

Once applicants apply online for their visitor visa, study or work permit and pay the biometrics fee with their application, they will receive the biometrics instruction letter within 24 hours of applying.

To schedule an appointment for the biometrics collection, people can send an email to Canadabiometricsbhutan@gmail.com. They have to give the following information of surname, given name, date of birth, phone number and IRCC number on your biometrics instruction letter (BIL).



All applicants must have an appointment. The deadline to request an appointment is June 2, 2023. Applicants will receive an email within 48 hours indicating the time of their appointment.

People are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their biometrics appointment and to bring their valid passport or other travel document and their biometrics instruction letter (BIL)

Applicants have 30 days to submit their biometrics from the date of the BIL.

For people who are unable to attend the dates above, they can visit the nearest Canada Visa Application Centre (VAC). The applicants will need to schedule an appointment in advance for biometrics collection at Canada VACs. They will also need to have authorization to enter the country where the VAC of choice is located.