Canadian universities and colleges to visit Bhutan

A press release said that representatives from twenty-two prominent Canadian universities and colleges will be showcasing education opportunities in Canada during the second EduCanada delegation to Thimphu, Bhutan on July 26-27, 2023. The participating universities and colleges will highlight the courses they offer, scholarships, information on student experience, accessibility, affordability and career paths to potential students from Bhutan.

The EduCanada delegation provides an opportunity for Bhutanese students, education consultants, school/college principals and other key influencers to interact with representatives of Canadian educational institutions and Government of Canada officials. The delegation program also offers a platform to gain knowledge about studying and living in Canada, student visas, the Canadian business environment, and future prospects upon graduation.

Program highlights include: the EduCanada ‘Study in Canada’ seminar on July 26 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at The Le Meridien Hotel, that will be open for students and parents. Additionally, there will be seminars during the delegation’s visits to schools and colleges in Thimphu, education roundtables with consultants, as well as meetings with government officials and academic institutions.

Sharing his thoughts about the education delegation to Bhutan, Cameron MacKay, Ambassador for Canada to Bhutan, said: “The second EduCanada delegation to Bhutan offers an excellent opportunity to know more about studying in Canada. Canada’s globally recognized educational institutions promote experiential learning, strong entrepreneurship, and cutting-edge research and innovation. I encourage students from Bhutan to take full advantage of this visit and learn more about the benefits of studying in Canada and the opportunities that it can open up for them.”

Canadian educational institutions are located in some of the most entrepreneurial and business-savvy cities in the world, home to a large number of international firms across a wide variety of sectors.