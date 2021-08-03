Celebrating Indian Mangoes

Share Facebook

Under the ambit of India at 75 ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, the Embassy and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority of India (APEDA) organised a virtual Buyer-Seller Meet on 29th July between the Uttar Pradesh State Horticultural Co-operative Marketing Federation (HOFED) and Bhutanese importers in order to promote the export of Indian mangoes to Bhutan, with particular focus on the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said that, “Indian mangoes are extremely popular in Bhutan and there is even greater scope for promoting this agri-product in the Bhutanese market. India is committed to ensuring full support to Bhutan on agri-trade matters during Covid times.”

The event was attended by senior officials from various ministries in the Royal Government of Bhutan including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture & Forests, Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Food Corporation of Bhutan Ltd. and several Bhutanese importers and members of the business community.

From the Indian side, the participants included representatives from the Indian Embassy led by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, representatives from APEDA, senior officials from the Horticulture and Food Processing Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh State Horticultural Co-operative Marketing Federation and representatives of various Indian export associations.

This meeting provided an opportunity for Bhutanese importers to have greater exposure on the production and export of mangoes from India and also helped the Indian side gain a better understanding about the requirements of the market in Bhutan. In the last two years, Bhutan’s import of mangoes from India increased by over 80% from 442 MT (Rs. 2 crore) in 2019 to 806 MT (Rs. 5 crore) in 2020.

The Embassy also organised a trade exhibition on 29 July 2021 at the India House Estate, Thimphu, where Bhutanese government officials and importers sampled fresh Indian mangoes, which have been supplied by the Uttar Pradesh State Horticultural Co-operative Marketing Federation (HOFED).

Earlier this year, the Embassy had organised a virtual Buyer-Seller Meet between APEDA and Bhutan on 07 January 2021 for promoting bilateral trade of agricultural and processed food products, which has resulted in various outcomes for expanding cooperation with regard to capacity building, upgrading infrastructure, and certification of organic products.