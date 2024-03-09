Celebrating International Women’s Day at Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology

Share Facebook

On 8 March, the National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC) and Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women (RENEW) partnered to celebrate International Women’s Day, at Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology (GCIT). The theme of the event was “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” honoring the contributions made by women to the advancement of social, political, and economic progress as well as the accomplishments done in the direction of bettering the lot of women and girls worldwide. The day also saw RENEW celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Her Majesty The Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck, President of RENEW, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Parliament, secretaries, representatives of government agencies, representatives of Civil Society Organizations and other distinguished guests were present at the function.

The event’s highlights are the address by Her Majesty The Gyalyum, an address by the Prime Minister (PM), launch of 20 Years of RENEW logo, introduction of Kabesa Robot which was originally made in China, Bhutan’s journey on gender equality, launch of RENEW coffee book, generative AI presentation by women entrepreneurs, cultural programs, and a round table discussions for Women Executives.

Her Majesty The Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck said that the International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder of the profound impact women have on all of our lives. “Invest in Women : Accelerate Progress” holds great significance and urgency as we undergo transformative initiatives under the visionary leadership of His Majesty The King.

PM emphasized the theme ‘Invest in Women : Accelerate Progress’ is an urgent call to recognize that the empowerment of women is not merely a matter of fairness or equalities, but that it is the very cornerstone of the kind of world we want to build. A world where every individual has the opportunity to contribute to a shared future.

Roundtable Workshop : Interactive Group Work among the women executives was moderated by the Eminent Member of NC, Kesang Chuki Dorjee who is also the Chairperson of the Social and Cultural Affairs Committee, NC. The MoESD Minister, Yeezang D Thapa, Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Deki Pema, Chairperson of Royal Civil Service Commission, Karma Hamu Dorjee, Eminent Member of NC, Tashi Chhozom, Cabinet Secretary,Kesang Deki, General Manager of News and Current Affairs Department (NCAD), BBS, Thinley Yangchen Dorji, Board member of Disabled People’s Organization and English Instructor at RAPA, Duptho Zangmo, President of Yarkay Group, Phub Zam, Advisor of the Tarayana Foundation, Chime P Wangdi, Director of the Secretariat of Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development, Nagtsho Dorji, Chief program Officer of Cabinet, Tshering Lham Dorji, Director for Bhutan Construction and Transport Authority, Dago Zangmo, Executive Director of Bhutan Centre of Media and Democracy, Tandin Wangmo, Nazhoen Lamtoen’s Nim Gyem, RENEW Counselor, Suman Pradhan, Shelter Manager at Nazhoen Lamtoen, Phub Gyem, YiGa Chocolate’s Kinley Peldon, and Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) Advisor, Dr Anu Mundkur, who joined virtually.

The round table discussions mainly revolved around how to tackle the barriers women face when aspiring to become a leader. Ways that organisations can create a conducive and inclusive working environment for women, and how the community, including men, can contribute to gender equality efforts.