Celebration of International Day of Elimination of violence against women

The International Day of Elimination of violence against women was celebrated on friday with the launch of Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck’s Lunana Initiative, the gender assessment in hydropower, road and bridge construction sites report by NCWC and the launch of RENEW’s movie titled Gencha.

Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women (RENEW) in collaboration with National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC) with support from UNDP, UNFPA, JICA, BT, IPPF, Australia Aid celebrated International Day of Elimination of violence against women. This year’s celebration was based on the global theme “United Activism to end violence against women” and the local theme “United Activism to end violence against women through economic empowerment. Orange the world, 16 Days of activism: Partnering with men and boys to end violence against woman.” The event was also graced by Lyonpo Dr Tandi Dorji, and Lyonpo Karma Dorji and foreign dignitaries.

The event address given by the Executive Director of RENEW highlighted on the economic empowerment of women and how it helped women gain financial independence, survivors of gender-based violence and achieving gender equality through economic empowerment.

Remarks from Deputy head of mission from the Government of Australia, Ms. Sarah Gay Storey highlighted on intergenerational trauma, domestic violence during the pandemic and the need for gender inclusive policies.

Lyonpo Dr Tandi shared that 47% of women in Bhutan faces violence and only 1 in 10 women seek help from the police.

Lunana Initiative which is a high-level advocacy on public health and social issues for the people of Lunana.

The initiative taken forward by the Ministry of Health and education with RENEW under the guidance of Gyalyum, will present a holistic service package that will address challenges faced by the people of Lunana.

The gender assessment in hydropower, road and bridge construction sites report was also launched during the event.

The event also featured the launch of RENEW’s movie Gencha which is based on women’s economic empowerment.

The commemoration kicks off a 16-day activism period during which a number of events will be organized nationwide with the support of Bhutan Telecom, the Multi Sectoral Task Force- Community Based Support System (MSTF-CBSS) network, and the Taxi Association to promote a shared responsibility to end violence.

To stop violence against women and to inspire all people to support women and their rights, awareness messages will be posted on city buses and taxis in all 20 Dzongkhags.

In addition, RENEW and its partners will run social media campaigns and discussions on “Partnering with Men & Boys.”