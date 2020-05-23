Check formal media before believing online rumors: Health Minister

The Health Minister Dechen Wangmo urged the public to be mindful of rumors and not to share unverified information.

Lyonpo said that the recent social media rumor about a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 after 21 days of quarantine and had let her boyfriend in her quarantine facility, and that the police were still looking for the boy, was not true.

“The ministry with the Royal Bhutan Police wasted two days looking into the matter. It was a fake story created from a barber’s shop, and 10 to 12 people had to be questioned to get to the source of the rumor,” Lyonpo said.

Lyonpo said that if such news is seen or heard, people should call up and check with either the Health Ministry or the formal media before believing it.

After the COVID-19 patient denied the rumor of bringing her boyfriend to the quarantine facility, the health minister forwarded the case to the police.

The minister said that rumors like this eat up a lot of time and energy of the MoH and other officials.