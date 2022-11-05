Chief Operations Officer of RBA on India visit

Share Facebook

On the invitation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande, the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering was in India for a six- day visit.

During the visit the Chief Operations Officer met the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Vice Chief of Army Staff and Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). He also called on the Defence Secretary of India.

General Manoj Pande COAS extended a warm welcome to COO Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, and discussed ways to strengthen theDefence Cooperation between the two Armies.

The COO reviewed the Passing out Parade (POP) at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

This visit is expected to further enhance and strengthen the already existing close bond of friendship and cooperation between the Royal Bhutan Army and the Indian Armed Forces.

The COO also laid a wreath at National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at the SouthBlock, New Delhi.