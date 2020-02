City camp on fire just below the Ministers Enclave, Motithang

City camp on fire just below the Ministers Enclave, Motithang. The Fire division received the complaint at 6.43 PM.

Volunteers and police personnel are still fighting the fire to stop it from spreading to a nearby settlement.

Update: One female died in the fire incident and around 10 houses (temporary sheds) were lost to the fire.

All the victims were provided with Kidu from the Gyalpoi Zimpon’s office.