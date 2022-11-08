Civil Liability Bill introduced in NA

The Chairperson of the Human Rights and Foreign Relations Committee, Rinzin Jamtsho introduced the Civil Liability Bill of Bhutan 2022, a private Member’s Bill which was first introduced in the National Council in its 29th Session.

Submitting the background on the Bill, the Member stated that the objective of the Bill is to provide a comprehensive legal framework on civil liability to the extent possible, by consolidating the scattered legislative provisions into a single user-friendly law.

It will also provide adequate guidance on the method of computation of the amount of compensation and will bring about accountability and transparency in society and governance, and inspire respect, trust, and confidence in the legal system, thereby enhancing the Rule of Law in the country.

He also submitted the reports on the consultations held while reviewing the Bill along with the Financial Memorandum. 

The Third Reading on the Bill will be conducted on 23rd November 2022 with the Committee submitting its findings and recommendations.

