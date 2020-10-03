Cold Chain for COVID-19 vaccine

Share Facebook

Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said the availability of vaccine is not known for now but when it comes, the ministry is ready with the protocol in place and the country will have a cold chain distribution system where freezer cars or trucks will be used to transport it. Health ministry has 25 mn for the cold chain supply management.

She said any vaccine usually takes around 10 years but in the case of COVID-19 it is only one year. So while safety is there due to mass tests its efficacy is not clear yet. So it will take around a year for the vaccine to be available.

In order to ensure that in big places like Thimphu there is no spread of the virus, 3 Ts of Testing, Tracing and Treatment are important and secondly, preventive measures.

Bhutan as of today has 299 confirmed cases reported, of which 205 are male and 94 female. 51 are active cases of which 42 are male and 9 female.

A total of 1,790 people are in quarantine centers including the people who are in the quarantine centers for seven days. So far Bhutan has conducted 144,498 COVID-19 tests. 581 people in Phuentsholing were tested for COVID-19.

About 300 individuals in the RBP colony in Samdrup Jongkhar are being tested today upon completing 14 days in the yellow (surveillance) zone. If there are any positive cases then the place will be declared a red zone.

