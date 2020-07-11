College students worried about semester exams

College students across the colleges in Bhutan are glad to be resuming their classes on campus after almost four months of online classes. However, the students are now worried about the exams coming up on 13th July.

Some of the students said that they have had just over a week of classroom learning and are not confident about sitting for the exams. Quite a few students feel that the exam dates should be delayed so that they will get more time to learn in class.

A final year student in Gedu College of Business Studies, Nima, said it is difficult to catch up with the lessons now since online classes were not so effective for him. He said classroom teaching is much better than online teaching.

A final year Political Science student in Sherubtse College, Rabgay Thayae, said online learning was definitely a whole new experience for her. She said that it was hectic to learn online and keep up with the lessons and the rushed grading.

“We have less than 2 weeks to wind up the whole semester, and so, it’s difficult to catch up,” she said, and further added, “It is so much stress, being a final year student, and I feel like our finals are being compromised by testing any random new policies,” she said.

She expressed that although government’s decision on reopening of colleges is a great decision, however, she feels that the plans and programs are not designed properly because they cannot expect the students to wind up the semester in two weeks and do the exams accordingly.

Similarly, a B. Com final year student Kinley said it is very difficult to manage the time to prepare for the exams that are fast approaching. She has missed out on some portions of the lessons online due to erratic network connectivity.

A concern among many students is that learning online clashed with constant household chores and other distractions.

“I am glad that the government took the decision to reopen colleges for final year students,” she said.

Yeshey Dorji, a final year political Science student shared that due to the current pandemic, they had to take online classes for more than three months and they hardly learned one unit while they were in the college in the beginning. And now the exam is close by, they are worried that whether they can perform well or not. He said online classes were not effective as they could not clear out their doubts in effective ways.

“We can learn better through the traditional way of teaching. Though online class is a new way of learning, but as we cannot interact face-to-face with the lecturers. It is not such an effective way of learning,” Yeshey added.

A final year BCom student of Gedu College said it is difficult to manage the time to do self-study for exam and to catch up on the actual concept is the biggest challenge. She said she is having difficulties in acquiring the exact knowledge.

Tandin Zam, a Political Science student said having done all the assigned assignment on time, there is not much pressure on her, and moreover, her remaining academic task is also going well. As such, she does not face much difficulty. However, she is a little worried about how she will be able to perform in her exams.

As for safety in resuming classes on campus, she said it depends entirely on the college management.

“If the respective college follows all the protocols and procedures of COVID-19 prevention, then it is wise decision on the part of the government. If the college fails to comply with the directives of the government, then it can be considered as a wrong decision,” she said.

The health protocols of wearing facemasks, maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing and body temperature scanning are strictly to be implemented in hostels or college campus.