Construction Association holds annual meeting to address industry challenges

Participants consisting from the 18 dzongkhags arrived in Thimphu to attend a three-day long 21st General Annual Meeting of the Construction Association of Bhutan (CAB).

The event was graced by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), Chandra Bahadhur Gurung.

Lyonpo said he submitted a paper to the Cabinet based on what needs to be done in the ministry, and how the quality of construction will be carried out. To improve the quality of construction, the minister informed the engineers and directors to increase the specs which will bring the maintenance cost down later.

The paper submitted to the Cabinet consists of an increase in the specs, estimate issues, and the flying squad.

The minister informed that there will be a flying squad either under the Prime Minister or the MoIT minister. The squad consists of a group of engineers who will monitor the projects carried out by the contractors. The flying squad might come without informing them.

The President of CAB mentioned that the interpretation of the procurement rules is different in each dzongkhag, and in needs to be made uniform.

According to the contractors, because the loan deferment expires at the end of June 2024, they are entirely reliant on government capital spending. Contractors would not have any work without government capital expenditures, and they would not have the money to pay their employees, and repay the loans.

CAB President suggested that since the monsoon season, is not the best time to work, it would be preferable to utilize that period to organize the fiscal year’s tendering process. It can also be a chance for capacity building.

The former and the first president of CAB, Ugen Tshechup Dorji, said he can see a lot of new faces at the meeting which reflects that many of the former contractors have found it too difficult being a contractor in Bhutan, due to lack of support for the contractors.

He also mentioned material standardization and component standardization haven’t been put in place as of now. Both the quality and the timeline may benefit greatly, if these measures are implemented.