Construction of housing for teachers in remote schools underway

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Member of Parliament (MP) Dil Maya Rai from Tashichhoeling constituency raised her concerns over the living conditions of teachers in a remote schools.

Education Minister JB Rai said said there is housing crisis in not just urban areas but in the rural areas as well, and accommodation of some teachers are worse than labour camps, he added.

“In the 12th Five Year Plan (FPY), we had a plan to resolve the housing crisis for the teachers. However, in the process, the situation in the country has changed. Though our plan was to construct 39 buildings in 26 schools, we could only construct 13 buildings, which was handed over. We are working on the remaining 26 buildings,” he added.

Lyonpo further said that MoE plans to cater better housing services to more than 300 teachers in remote schools, and discussions on the feasibility of constructing prefab houses was also held.