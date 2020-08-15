Construction work not allowed for now as it can lead to misuse: PM

Construction will not be allowed in the course of lockdown said Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering.

“We have stopped construction work. Some people are saying that their work is within their boundaries and they even don’t have to step outside. We are aware of it but it is not same in all the places because some of their sites are far and they have to walk from their home and if we give them the opportunity to work then they will ask permission to move from their home to their workplace,” Lyonchhen said.

Lyonchhen said that since everyone will be in their respective house during the lockdown, it will create nuisance and disturb the people around the construction areas.

“Raw materials for the construction are mostly imported and they will also ask the permission to get the materials inside the country if the construction is allowed, so at the moment we have stopped it,” Lyonchhen said.

“If we have to stop the community spread then we have to have a lockdown and this is why construction has been stopped as such works can be delayed by a week or two,” he said.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Construction Association of Bhutan Tshering Yonten said that lockdown has majorly impacted all the ongoing works.

“Since the outbreak of the disease the construction sector was affected and 90 percent of the work was getting delayed and we thought of approaching the government to request for some consideration but unfortunately the lockdown happened,” he said.

He said, “The projects were already getting delayed and with the lockdown it is more hampered and we don’t know whether the government will consider liquidity damage if we don’t complete the project on time.”

He also said that they are having discussions regarding the workers because they will be staying home and have to pay them.

“We will be providing the workers with weekly payments since they will be staying home and we are also discussing on what and how much more the impact will be,” he said.