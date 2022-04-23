Cost of consumer goods and services increased by 5.57 percent from March 2021 to March 2022

According to the National Statistical Bureau the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 5.57 percent in the past 12 months (from March 2021 to March 2022).

The rate was 0.25 percentage point higher than the previous month which was 5.32 percent and it was mainly due to the increase in price of petrol and diesel.

Nonfood prices continue to be the main driver of inflation with 6.92 percent increase contributing to 64 percent of the overall increase.

Within the non-food, transport recorded the highest increase with 12.16 percent attributed to the increase in price of petrol and diesel by about 40 percent from last year.

Transport accounted for 32 percent of the overall increase.

Food prices went up by 4.01 percent contributing to 36 percent of the overall inflation rate.

Month-on-month price went up by 0.74 percent after recording a drop in February. Transport recorded the highest increase with 2.75 percent associated with increase in petrol and diesel price by around 13 percent.

Vegetables increased by 5.41 percent from previous month contributing to 0.57 percent increase for food groups.