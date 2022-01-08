Court asks RBP to justify on official misconduct and failure to report crime by OAG

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) during its third rebuttal in the Thimphu District Court submitted that Penjore has presented no justification for how his post on his social media page on 4 May last year against the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and Bhutan National Bank Ltd (BNBL) had benefited the society and country.

This is why they felt that the post was not made for the sake of public interest, police rebutted. They also submitted that the post made by Penjore was shameful, baseless, and false and thereby police requested the court to order Penjore to explain if it was right or not.

Meanwhile, Penjore said that though the Court has directed the police to categorically submit their rebuttal on official misconduct and failure to report a crime, as per section 294 and 430 of Penal Code of Bhutan (PCB) 2004 respectively, the police could not justify.

“They did not have any points to rebut on my two valid questions, that of OAG having not charge sheeted BNBL officials for official misconduct and failure to report the crime,” he added.

The court ordered the police to justify on official misconduct and failure to report the crime by the OAG in the next hearing.