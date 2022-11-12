Court convicts police officer to six months for sexual harassment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Nganglam Dungkhag Court in Pemagatshel convicted a police officer, OC Jamyang Dorji of Nganglam to six months in prison for sexually harassing a female police constable. He was convicted as per Section 205 of the Penal Code of Bhutan 2004. The section states that a defendant shall be guilty of sexual harassment, if the defendant makes unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal abuse of sexual nature.

The case came into the limelight after an anonymous person posted the allegation of the police officer sexually harassing the female constable on the social media. A letter was also addressed to Chief of Police seeking justice in January this year.

The police officer was accused of inappropriate touching and sharing of inappropriate photos with the victim who was a newly recruited constable. The police carried out a court of inquiry against the officer after which the case was forwarded to the Nganglam Police Station.

Accordingly, the case was investigated and charge sheeted to the court. It was learnt that the female constable has asked for a transfer, but the request was denied by the officer

As per the judgment, although the offence has a greater culpability, however, he is given half the sentence, as the victim had no evidence showing the greater impact on her mental health due to the incident.

The defendant can, however, pay fine in lieu of imprisonment. The judgment was passed on 31 October 2022.

The defendant has appealed to the higher court before ten working days from the day of judgment.