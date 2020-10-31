COVID-19 cases break up so far

Share Facebook

Most cases of Covid-19 detected in the country were from Chhukha (Phuentsholing) which has 21 female and 157 male cases detected so far. The country has reported 53 cases from Dantak, 28 cases from IMTRAT, 173 cases from quarantine centers and 10 cases from community.

178 cases are imported cases and 3 cases from flu clinics.

The age group of most of the cases reported are between 25 to 34. Most of these positive cases are the productive age group who have returned from the Middle- East countries.

Based on the findings of the risk assessment conducted by Ministry of Health, the National COVID-19 Task Force declared the IMTRAT cantonment area in Phuentsholing as a Red Zone with effect from 30th September 2020. All necessary measures that have to be taken in these zones are implemented by the Southern Task Force diligently.

Meanwhile, a total case reported so far is 356 in the country, with 256 male and 100 female. Currently 30 are active cases (29 male and 1 female). A total of 326 has recovered from the virus (227 male and 99 female). All the 31 confirmed cases outside Bhutan have recovered from the virus and no new positive cases have been reported so far.

A total of 175,354 tests have been conducted with RT-PCR, Rapid test and antigen test in the country.

