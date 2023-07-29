Dantak signs MoU with CDCL over equipment and road cutting

Share Facebook

In a significant development aimed at strengthening disaster response capabilities, Project Dantak has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Construction Development Corporation Limited (CDCL), a Bhutanese State Owned Enterprise. The MOU entails the hiring of eight equipment, four JCB backhoe loaders and four excavators to Project Dantak for a duration of 1000 hours, equivalent to over six months of work. For this project Dantak has been given special sanction by Director General Border Roads.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to equip Project Dantak with additional machinery during the heavy monsoon season to expedite landslide mitigation efforts on both Western and Eastern Bhutan. By deploying the additional JCB backhoe loaders and excavators, Project Dantak aims to expedite the restoration of vital road links impacted by landslides, especially during the challenging monsoon period. The machinery’s efficiency and versatility will enable Dantak to swiftly clear debris and undertake necessary repair and construction work.

Moreover, the MOU also emphasizes the joint effort between Project Dantak and CDCL in undertaking formation cutting works, with a particular focus on the Nganalam Deothang road in eastern Bhutan. This crucial infrastructure project aims to enhance connectivity and accessibility in the region, benefiting local communities and facilitating socio-economic development.

This joint initiative between Project Dantak and CDCL showcases the commitment of both entities to foster stronger bilateral relations and collectively mitigate landslides.

With the availability of these additional equipment resources, Project Dantak is poised to make a significant contribution to the mitigation of landslides and formation cutting works in Bhutan. This collaboration serves as a testament to the enduring friendship and mutual cooperation between India and Bhutan, exemplifying their joint commitment to building a resilient and prosperous future for the region.