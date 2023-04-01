Dantak signs MoU with STCBL and Lhaki Steel for supply of petroleum products and steel

Share Facebook

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Project Dantak and the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STCBL) on 31st March 2023.

Under the MoU, STCBL will supply petroleum products required for constructional activities in Bhutan to Project Dantak. The signing of the MoU is expected to pave the way for a stronger partnership between the two organizations.

Colonel Prerit Rawat, Officiating Chief Engineer of Project Dantak, and Tshering Wangchuk, CEO of STCBL, signed the MoU. Speaking on the occasion, Colonel Prerit Rawat said, “We are delighted to sign this MoU with STCBL, which is a trusted supplier of high-quality petroleum products in Bhutan. This partnership will ensure that we have a steady supply of petroleum products, which are essential for our road construction activities.”

Tshering Wangchuk, CEO of STCBL, said, “We are pleased to partner with Project Dantak, which has been playing a crucial role in the development of Bhutan for over six decades. This partnership will not only benefit our two organizations but also contribute to the overall development of Bhutan.”

The signing of the MoU between Project Dantak and STCBL is expected to ensure unhindered construction activities by Dantak in Bhutan. There is good trust between the two organisations. In the past, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic period STCBL has supplied the products regularly and Project Dantak has ensured timely payments.

On 28 March 2023 another MoU was signed between Project Dantak and Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt Ltd to provide steel for construction projects in Bhutan.

Dantak said the MoU is an example of the continued commitment of Project Dantak to promote the growth of local Bhutanese industries and support economic development.

The collaboration between Project Dantak and Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt. Ltd. is an important step in fostering Bhutan’s local industry development. The partnership intends to address the country’s rising demand for high-quality steel products while reducing reliance on imports.

According to the MoU, Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt Ltd will produce and supply steel for Project Dantak’s infrastructure projects, including the building of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. Using latest technology and equipment, the steel will be locally made in Bhutan to the highest possible standards.

The Officiating Chief Engineer of Project Dantak, Colonel Prerit Rawat, said, “This partnership with Lhaki Steel and Rolling Pvt Ltd is a testament to our commitment to support the local industries of Bhutan and contribute to its development.” He further added, “We are proud to work with such a reputable company and are confident that this collaboration will bring immense benefits to the people of Bhutan.”

Karma Dorji of Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Project Dantak to supply steel for their construction projects. We are confident that our high-quality steel products will meet the desired standards of Project Dantak and contribute to the successful completion of their projects.”

Dantak had earlier signed an MoU with Dungsam Cement for the supply of cement.