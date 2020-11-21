Dawa promises to fulfill his pledges in the remaining 3 years

Share Facebook

Dawa won the Chhoekhor-Tang seat with 2,889 votes against DPT’s Tenzin Norbu with 1,707 votes during the bye-election of 19 November.

The overall voter turnout was 73.90 %.

Dawa said that there was nothing exciting with the news of winning the seat as everything was a normal process. He was rather worried as he has to now shoulder extra responsibility and the moment he knew that the result is going to be positive he started feeling the pressure in fulfilling the pledges in the remaining 3 years.

He said, “Throughout the campaign I told my voters that this election has nothing to do with the capability of the candidate nor there is a need to look at the party’s ideology. The only thing I told them was to stick to their decision after knowing who the ruling government is and who the opposition party is.”

Looking at the result, he said that people knew whom and why to support. He said, all the pledges are doable and all the pledges were made after discussing with Prime Minister and the cabinet, adding that therefore, he does not see much problem in fulfilling the pledges.

“Once I take over the office officially, my responsibility will be to ensure my pledges are fulfilled at the max and to knock the door of every ministry knowing the nature of my pledges,” he added.

He shared how immensely grateful he is towards his supporters and how thankful he is to the people of Chhoekhor-Tang constituency for placing their trust and confidence in him. He said that now it is understood that it is nothing about party ideology but people in his constituency are smart enough to know whom to choose in political set-up.

He said, “I will give my best and ensure that they do not regret for placing their trust and confidence in me. And I want to make them feel that they are happy with their representation.”

Meanwhile, Dawa convey his congratulations to his opponent Tenzin Norbu.

Dawa made pledges in various sector but in the area of roads, he pledged to blacktop the 18 km Chhoekhor-Toed Gewog center to Narphel road, 12 km Upper Tang gewog center to Tandi gewog road and the 10 km Dhur road. He has also pledged to construct roads to Thawa Drak, Kunzang Drak monastery, Dorji-tse monastery and widen the Nangkar-Chamkhar highway.

He pledged to base-course various farm roads and erect a telecom tower at Chhoekhor-Toed to benefit highlanders and yak herders.

In the health sector, his pledge is to provide a surgeon, a medical specialist and a gynecologist along with endoscopy services. He said there will be an expansion of the market for Bumthang’s crops and cereals by introducing puta and khuley in school feeding programs and promoting the same in other districts.

Dawa wants to promote domestic tourism in the context of the pandemic through various infrastructure developments, including a ring-road from the domestic airport.

The other pledges he has are to establish the long-awaited trade office, resolve Chamkhar township issue (land-pooling), issues of water supply including drinking water and build a drainage and sewerage system from Wangdichholing.

