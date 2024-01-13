Dead body found near a shop in Babesa

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In a distressing incident, the lifeless body of an unidentified man was discovered near a shop in Babesa, Thimphu.

The information was received through an informant, prompting the investigating team of STPS (South Thimphu police Station) to immediately proceed to the scene.

Simultaneously, the forensic team from the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) was informed and dispatched for further investigation.

The joint investigation with the forensic team and witnesses revealed that the deceased was estimated to be in his early 30s, was found lying in a supine position with semi-flexed legs along the footpath near a construction site.

Rigor mortis had already set in, as the body was cold, and the pupils were diluted. No obvious external injuries or discharges were found, although a pinkish discoloration was observed on the backside.

The height of the deceased was approximately 5’4”. Urine and blood samples were collected from the deceased by the forensic team.

Though medical report stating the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, however, the forensic team suspects hypothermia as a probable cause of death.

The body has been transferred to the mortuary upon request from the hospital authority.

According to a statement provided by the deceased’s brother, the deceased was an alcoholic and had been suffering from other illnesses.

He mentioned that the deceased left their house on 10 January, at around 1 pm, stating that he was going out for a stroll, despite being advised otherwise.

He also mentioned attempting to contact the deceased in the morning, but his phone was switched off. Concerned about the family’s well-being, the investigation team refrained from further questioning and requested the body to be kept in the mortuary for additional investigation.