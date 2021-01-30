Desuup who fell victim to an accident on duty returns home

Share Facebook

A female Desuup Phub Gyem who got into an accident last year while on duty is back in the country last week after undergoing a spine surgery in Delhi, India. Desuup Phub Gyem was critically injured in September last year after a badly parked pick-up truck rolled down and hit her at Babesa.

Along with her, another Desuup Dechen Tshomo was also a victim to the same accident. However, Dechen Tshomo returned home last October after being successfully treated in Delhi and is recovering well.

As per the Desuung office, 25-year-old Desuup Phub Gyem is currently in quarantine and is receiving physiotherapy treatment with a health professional from the hospital assigned to her at the quarantine facility.

Her father, who accompanied her to Delhi is also in quarantine and expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Majesty The King. “My daughter is with us because of His Majesty’s command that no efforts should be speared for her recovery. We also want to thank all the people of Bhutan for their prayers,” the father said.

The initial incident took place on 15 September where they got hit by a Tata single cabin Hilux at the four-way junction near old Bank of Bhutan office at Babesa at around 4 PM.

The two female Desuups were air lifted on 16 September to Delhi upon His Majesty’s command. His Majesty personally visited the hospital the same night accompanied with Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and by early morning they were air lifted.

Their Royal Highnesses Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck and Prince Ugyen Jigme Wangchuck accompanied the two victims to Paro international Airport. His Majesty was extremely concerned for the well being of the two victims.

